Stay Protected on Public Wi-Fi with a VPN Travel Router for Just $159

August 18, 2024


Maintaining a secure and reliable internet connection is essential for anyone with a digital presence. This becomes even more critical if you travel for work and rely on public Wi-Fi, which can be a breeding ground for unsavory characters. Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs travel often and find themselves at the mercy of this type of connection.

While there are tips you can follow to use public networks safely, a tool like this Deeper Connect Air Portable VPN Travel Router ensures you’re staying as safe as possible online, no matter where you are. It’s on sale for just $159 (reg. $219) with the code CONNECT, plus it ships for free.

Privacy and security.

Using public Wi-Fi can expose your data to various security risks. This portable VPN router provides military-grade encryption, ensuring your internet activity remains private and secure, no matter where your business takes you. It’s also decentralized, which means none of your data is stored.

This device also provides ad-blocking and parental controls, giving you complete control over your online experience. With the Deeper Connect Air, you can browse, work, and communicate with the confidence that your sensitive business data is protected. It’s also decentralized, which means none of your data is stored.

Global access, speed, and portability.

One of the more valuable features of the Deeper Connect Air is its ability to bypass geo-restrictions. This means you can access streaming services, websites, and content worldwide, regardless of location.

The Deeper Connect Air has 80,000+ nodes around the world and delivers a mighty 300 Mbps connection, allowing you to stream, browse, and work without frustrating slowdowns.
In addition, its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to pack and carry, so you can take it with you wherever your work takes you. Keep it right in your bag with your laptop so you’re never without it.

The ultimate travel tool.

Whether flying off to a different country or working in a cafe down the road, this travel VPN router is a fantastic way to ensure you’re connected and secure.

Don’t miss this Deeper Connect Air Portable VPN Travel Router for just $159 (reg. $219) with the code CONNECT through September 3, plus free shipping.

