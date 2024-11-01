Starting My First Business at 11 Taught Me These 4 Lifelong Business Lessons

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When I was 11, I lived with my grandma in Orange County, California. We had basic food and supplies — but not much extra. I wanted stickers for my skateboard binder but couldn’t afford them.

So, I asked my grandma for sticker paper, and she said yes. She knew I needed to be creative. I printed my own stickers and felt proud when I added them to my binder. At school, my friends liked my custom stickers.

I then started selling them for $5 for two, while a local skate shop sold theirs for $5 each. I’ll never forget the first time someone paid me for something I created — it opened my eyes to what is possible when you start a business.

This simple idea grew into something bigger. I began selling clothes and skateboard decks, too. I created a website using Yahoo Site Builder. My site showed my products and helped me connect with customers. It also had a blog where we shared about skate meetups, giveaways and film sessions. Back then, social media was easier to use; it was basically non-existent compared to the present day.

All of that to say, this journey taught me resilience and showed me how to be an entrepreneur while being creative. I faced several challenges, but I learned a lot from my side hustle, and the business growth was exciting to witness.

When I think about being a young entrepreneur, I remember the lessons that made me strong and motivated. I started my sticker company when I was just 11 years old. I didn’t know then that this would spark my love for business. It also taught me skills that would help me later on.

Many people don’t see how these early experiences are key to success and personal growth. I spent many sleepless nights making and packing stickers. Those times showed me how hard work and dedication can matter. In high school, I carried on with my sticker business. I felt like a seasoned business owner because I faced many challenges.

Here are four key lessons I learned from starting my first business at a young age. These lessons have helped me build a successful business.

1. Build a good name

Build a strong reputation by being fair and respecting others. This is important, even when you feel unsure. Avoid choices that could harm your good name or honesty. Remember your humble beginnings and what you faced in your first year of business.

Let your actions show your true character, and keep your name clean. Always try to do what is right, especially when tough times make you doubt yourself. Instead of chasing fame or money, focus on doing good work and making choices that reflect your values. The best part of your journey will be the personal growth you gain along the way. Keep a kind heart and be ready to work hard. Do this not just for your own dreams but also to help your loved ones reach theirs in the future.

2. Give first without expectations

If nothing matters, you get to decide what is important for you. Choose wisely and be honest about your choices. A big lesson I learned while starting my sticker business is to give without expecting anything in return. When I shared my work with others, I received more support and opportunities than I expected.

This experience taught me the value of generosity and selflessness. I saw how these traits can build strong relationships and improve resilience. This way of thinking helped me grow my business and gave me valuable insights into entrepreneurship and my core values.

3. Develop ordinary skills to extraordinary levels

Real leaders are people who take simple skills and make them special. They help others in their area of expertise. These leaders do more than what is normal. This shows they can think of new ideas and adapt quickly at work.

Reaching this level takes hard work, care, and the desire to improve. Those who develop their skills stand out from the crowd. They motivate others to pursue success as well. In short, turning basic skills into excellent ones helps someone become a true leader in any company.

4. Reframe failure to resilience

Celebrate the hard times, especially when you start a new business. It can feel tough, but you need to prepare for challenges. When you feel stuck, try to see failure in a new way. If you stay humble and face failures, you will learn valuable lessons from each side.

Many successful people experience failures. What is important is how they think about these challenges. This mindset helps them become strong leaders. Resilience is about standing up again when you fall. It is not about never failing but about getting stronger from it. When you see failure as a way to learn, you can turn issues into steps to succeed.