Start the Holiday Season Right with a $20 Sam’s Club Membership

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Small businesses that adopt bulk purchasing strategies for office supplies, food, and cleaning materials can cut costs by 15% to 30% annually, a recent report from CNBC says. For an entrepreneur or home-based business, this can mean thousands of dollars in savings each year.

Especially with the holiday season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to secure your Sam’s Club 1-year membership for just $20 (reg. $50). Whether you’re preparing for family feasts, gift shopping, or simply stocking up on extra snacks and supplies for the office, a Sam’s Club membership puts everything you need to get prepared for the holiday rush in easy reach.

From bulk purchases of quality ingredients for holiday meals to discounted electronics and toys for gifts, Sam’s Club Members can find incredible value when they need it most. Plus, members have access to other great perks like members-only fuel prices, ensuring your road trips to visit loved ones are as inexpensive as possible.

As holiday shopping ramps up, the savings from your Sam’s Club membership will quickly add up. Imagine snagging your holiday groceries at a discount, grabbing last-minute gifts, and stocking up on decorations—all without the stress of inflated holiday prices.

And since bulk buying can help reduce costs, especially when hosting or enjoying multiple gatherings, you’ll be more than ready for festive events, business parties, or yummy office treats.

With a Sam’s Club membership, you also get a complimentary household membership, making it easier to split the shopping duties or share the benefits with a family member. This can be a lifesaver on a busy day with back-to-back meetings.

Whether you’re outfitting your home office, stocking up for a business event, or buying supplies for your team, you can be sure you always get the best deals possible. And with auto-renewal enabled, you’ll never have to worry about missing out on these fantastic savings year after year.

Don’t miss the chance to score a Sam’s Club savings for what it would cost for a single lunch out.

A Sam’s Club 1-year membership is just $20 (reg. $50) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.