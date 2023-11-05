Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Developing Python skills can be a quick way to start learning artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, and according to a Goldman Sachs report, 300 million jobs could be replaced by AI in the next ten years. The 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python Programming Bundle can help you develop the skills you need, and it’s on sale for just $29.97 from November 1st through November 9th.

You can train at your own pace with interesting, up-to-the-minute classes offering just the type of practical skills that can kickstart an entirely new career path, even with no previous tech knowledge or experience. Total beginners could start with Python 3: From ZERO to GUI Programming to get a comprehensive overview of Python 3 and learn basic programming skills.

You can learn how to code by playing in The Create an Escape Room with Python course; former students rated it 4.9 out of 5 stars. Managing game projects will provide you with fundamentals you’ll find useful in all kinds of object-oriented programming. The course is offered by the leading e-learning platform Zenva Academy, which specializes in teaching tech skills.

You don’t have to complete all the courses before starting a programming career. The Python MTA 98-381: Complete Preparation Course helps prepare you for the Microsoft certification that can make your resume shine and give you an edge over other job applicants.

There are two courses on using Python libraries Django and Tkinter to design ChatGPT AI bots, plus a more comprehensive class on just Tkinter. The Complete Python Hacking Course: Beginner to Advanced is a great start for a security specialization.

The Computer Vision & Deep Learning with OpenCV and Python: Build 15 Projects course can set you on the road to the hottest field in AI, with innovations in robotics, self-driving cars, medicine, and much more.

Get The 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python Programming Bundle for just $29.97 (reg. $154) from November 1st through November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

