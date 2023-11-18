Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you run a company, you know the importance of diversifying revenue streams. If you aren’t already leveraging affiliate marketing in your content, starting to do so is easy and affordable. That’s because we’re offering a 73% savings on a lifetime subscription to Auto Affiliate Links PRO, a top-rated platform that can streamline your affiliate marketing efforts.

Auto Affiliate Links PRO has earned a 4.5/5-star rating on AppSumo for its intuitive, effective service. The WordPress plugin makes it extremely easy to automatically insert affiliate links into your content from platforms like Amazon, Clickbank, eBay, and more. With so many source options, you can add affiliate links that are authentic to your brand and messaging and ones your audience will enjoy. You can add links individually, in bulk, or by uploading a data feed, and the program will show you where the links will fit, making it easy to add affiliate marketing to existing and new content.

Auto Affiliate Links gives you detailed analytics to see how your links are performing and lets you export links and keywords for streamlined operations. With a PRO plan, you’ll have a multi-site license to amplify earning potential across multiple websites, all while saving you time on content production so you can work on the parts of your business that need fine-tuning. You’ll even get a lifetime of updates to the product, so you’ll always be up to date.

Supercharge your website with new passive revenue streams.

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Auto Affiliate Links PRO for 73% off $299 — just $79 — for a limited time only.

Prices are subject to change.