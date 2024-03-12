Smile Brighter With This $37 Teeth Whitening Kit

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Commanding a meeting in person and over video chat software can be challenging for most business leaders and entrepreneurs. Speaking with confidence is a necessity, and having a bright, white smile can certainly help with that. To ensure your smile is its whitest and brightest, you could try this Auraglow Complete LED Teeth Whitening Kit, which is on sale for just $36.99 (reg. $48) for a limited time only.

This kit features a dental-grade teeth whitening gel that combines with the Auraglow LED accelerator light to create a stain-removal process that’s as powerful as you can find with an at-home product. The LED light is designed to activate molecules in the bleaching gel to help remove stains that could be several years old in as fast as half an hour.

The kit features two syringes filled with the 35% carbamide peroxide gel, the LED teeth whitening light, a charging cable, and a storage case. The product is deemed safe for veneers, crowns, caps, and enamel, plus the providers promise that it will cause no irritation, pain, or sensitivity.

The critics seem to agree that Auraglow is a reliable option for those looking to smile brighter during their work meetings. Healthline called it “a good option for sensitive teeth.” Plus, one writer from Allure wrote, “I saw clear results after just one quick use.” Discover for yourself while this exceptionally priced deal is available.

Don’t miss your chance to get this Auraglow Complete LED Teeth Whitening Kit, which is on sale for just $36.99 (reg. $48) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.