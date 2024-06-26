Smart Plug Deal for Apple Home — Three-Pack for Just $70

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most of us could use a little help making our office or home better suited to support our work needs. To streamline the use of those devices even further, consider this smart accessory that allows you to control electronics remotely from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer.

This Belkin Wemo Smart Plug features a thread for Apple Home Kits, and a three-pack is on sale for only $69.99 (reg. $119). By using Apple Home with the smart plugs, you can control and automate devices throughout your home.

One of the coolest features of the Belkin Wemo Smart Plugs is its smart automation capabilities. For example, you can prompt it to use geofencing to automatically perform actions based on where you are. That means it can turn on lights when you walk into a room or open your garage door as you pull into the driveway.

Among its many remote home control capabilities, the Belkin Wemo can control a wide variety of household appliances. So, if you’re ever out for a long day, and you’re not sure if you left the oven on, you can turn it off remotely to ensure everything is safe and sound.

You can control Belkin via your iPhone, iPad, and even with Siri. This intuitive plug is a must for business travelers who have an office setup with a lot of Apple devices and for many of us who are straddling multiple office spaces.

Remember that this Belkin Wemo Smart Plug features a thread for Apple Home Kits, and a three-pack is on sale for only $69.99 (reg. $119) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.