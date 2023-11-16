Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Even though free time is a luxury as an entrepreneur, this holiday season, don’t forget to splurge on yourself. If you’ve always wanted to learn to play piano and dream of performing a good Christmas ballad this winter, a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons is on sale to make it a reality.

This lifetime subscription would also make an excellent gift for the music lover in your life, offering a convenient way to pick up this fun hobby from the comfort of home in your free time. Right now, it’s available for just $149.99, the best price online, through November 16, with no coupon code required.

More than a million people have already discovered the magic of Skoove. This premium piano lesson service offers interactive lessons for all levels of skill — from beginner to advanced — which means you can gift it to total newbies or those who already impress you with their ivory-tickling skills. Learn on your own time, picking up notes, chords, and techniques whenever you feel comfortable.

Skoove teaches you all kinds of music genres, so you’ll find something you love. And the power of AI helps recognize your notes as you play and helps you improve with each lesson as it learns your weaknesses. New songs and lessons are added every month, and there are already over 400 available that work with any piano or keyboard. You’ll quickly see why it scored 4.5 stars on the App Store and snagged the coveted Editors Choice designation.

Learn piano this holiday season with a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons, $149.99 (reg. $1,198), the best price online, through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.