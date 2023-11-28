November 28, 2023


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Starting your own business can be an overwhelming, time-consuming feat. Every little thing falls on your lap, and it’s up to you to get the job done. So, being able to delegate mundane tasks is crucial to your business’ success. Although outsourcing is meant to be a cost-cutting opportunity for businesses, that doesn’t mean it’s always affordable at the start.

What if you could take just one thing off your plate for life? With the help of Calendbook, you can say goodbye to the days of people asking you, “Hey, when are you free?” and say hello to focusing on the more important things.

Calendbook is an affordable alternative to Calendly, allowing you to boost your leads and bookings in one place. Forget going back and forth with clients or employees to schedule meetings; simply share a link to your calendar and let them do the rest of the work. All you have to do is set your availability and specify the days and hours you’re available each week. From there, clients, customers, and employees can select a time that works best for both of you.

Connect up to 10 different calendars to book personal or work-related appointments. Toggle back and forth between your calendars to quickly check for conflicts or add new events. With Calendbook, you’ll never miss another meeting—not with reminders sent from the platform and email confirmations. You can also set appointments from all over the world despite different time zones.

This platform can be downloaded onto multiple devices, whether desktop or mobile. It’s also integrated with convenient platforms like Zoom for video conferences, Stripe to charge your clients for consultations, and Zapier to connect with over 5,000 additional apps.

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Calendbook for just $49.99 (reg. $220).

Prices subject to change.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Make Your Online Presence Safer with a VPN, Now $39.99 for Life

November 28, 2023

Surprising Number of Americans Unprepared for Retirement

November 28, 2023

You may have missed

NVIDIA's Grace Hopper superchip powers Jupiter, defining a new class of supercomputer to boost AI for scientific discovery

NVIDIA Brings Business Intelligence to Chatbots, Copilots, and Summarization Tools with Enterprise-Grade Generative AI Microservices

November 28, 2023
US low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is taking early steps to fly internationally

US low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is taking early steps to fly internationally

November 28, 2023

https://biz.crast.net/descenfolk-los-precios-can-un-8-pero-los-nft-toman-un-camino-differente/

November 28, 2023
AWS adds Guardrails to Amazon Bedrock to help protect LLM techcrunch

AWS adds Guardrails to Amazon Bedrock to help protect LLM techcrunch

November 28, 2023
How cloud computing revolutionized business operations and what's next

How cloud computing revolutionized business operations and what’s next

November 28, 2023
Hostages Released by Hamas Suffered Severe Weight Loss in Captivity, Preliminary Health Reports Show

Hostages Released by Hamas Suffered Severe Weight Loss in Captivity, Preliminary Health Reports Show

November 28, 2023