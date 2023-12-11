Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Once upon a time, cutting the cable cord was a no-brainer. You could get everything you needed (and sometimes more) from streaming services for a fraction of the cost. But as streaming services raise their prices, the choice isn’t so obvious anymore. Content is becoming prohibitively expensive. However, there are still budget-friendly solutions out there.

One of them is FreeCast. With a FreeCast Value Channels plan, you’ll get 20 popular cable channels, plus unlimited free DVR, on-demand movies and shows, and more for a fraction of what you’d spend on cable or other streaming services. With this deal, your first year comes out to just a handful of pennies a day.

FreeCast offers channels for the whole family. Some popular options include AXS TV, Curiosity Channel, Family Entertainment Television, Game Show Network (GSN), Sony Movies, REELZ, QVC, and WeatherNation TV. From kid- and family-friendly entertainment to sports, outdoors, documentaries, and more, you’ll always find something worth your while on FreeCast.

This plan also includes access to more than 500,000 on-demand shows and movies and the ability to link all of your premium streaming subscriptions for easy, centralized management.

Enjoy a better streaming solution with FreeCast Value Channels. Right now, you can sign up for your first year of FreeCast Value Channels for 52% off the regular price of $83.

Get this competitive service at a competitive price and start reaching your 2024 budgeting goals a little earlier. Or gift it to someone you know looking to switch up their streaming service situation.

Pay just $39.99 for one year of FreeCast Value Channels — that comes out to about 11 cents per day, which is likely a whole lot less than you’re spending now.

Prices subject to change.