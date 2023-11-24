Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Black Friday is finally here, and if you have any Apple products on your gifting list this season, it’s time to listen up. Some of the best deals on Apple devices can be found right here, and like any savvy entrepreneur, you can check off a lot of individuals on your list while saving big if you act fast. These prices are only available through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Refurbished Apple iPad 4, 16GB

Know anyone with an iPad on their wish list? This refurbished iPad 4 makes an excellent gift, with an ample 9.7″ Retina display and 16GB of storage. It hails from 2012 and comes with a grade “B” refurbished rating, so there may be light scuffing on the bevel or case, or some light scratches or dents on the body, but it will otherwise work like new.

Get this refurbished Apple iPad 4, 16GB for $89.97 (reg. $250).

Refurbished 13.3″ Apple MacBook Pro 128GB

It may sound like a lavish holiday gift, but you can make someone’s dream come true with an Apple MacBook Pro, thanks to this refurbished model. Its 13.3″ LED-backlit display allows them to surf, stream, and more, and an Intel Core i5 processor offers extra power. From 2015, this 128GB device comes with a grade “B” rating, so there may be light scuffing on the bevel or case, or light dents or scratches on the body.

Get this refurbished 13.3″ Apple MacBook Pro for $349.97 (reg. $1,199).

Refurbished Apple iPad mini 4 with Accessories

On the hunt for an Apple iPad mini? A mini 4 is here on sale in refurbished form, offering its super thin design. But don’t be deceived by the tiny frame — it still has an Apple A8 chip that lets them efficiently multitask. This model also includes an ample 64GB of storage, an impressive 10-hour battery life, and a tempered glass protector and snap-on case. The grade “B” refurbished rating means they may see minimal scuffing, light scratches, or dents, but it still works great.

Get this refurbished Apple iPad mini 4, 64GB for $199.97 (reg. $499).

Refurbished 13″ Apple MacBook Air

If you or any of your loved ones are in the market for a highly portable laptop, this refurbished 13″ Apple MacBook Air offers a sleek size paired with a powerful 1.6GHz Intel Core i5. Intel HD Graphics 6000 offers smooth and stunning streaming with ample 128GB of storage. It comes with a grade “B” refurbished rating, so some light scuffing, scratches, or dents may be visible.

Get this refurbished 13″ Apple MacBook Air for $299.97 (reg. $529).

Refurbished 13.3″ Apple MacBook Pro 256GB

Equipped with an Intel Core i5 2.7GHz processor, this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro offers plenty of power and Intel Iris Graphics 6100, which is ideal for streaming and gaming. Ample 256GB of storage lets you save files right to the device, and this 2015 model comes with a grade “B” refurbished rating, so it will work great but may have some light scuffs, scratches, and dents on the case or body.

Get this refurbished 13.3″ Apple MacBook Pro for $359.97 (reg. $1,099).

Refurbished Apple iPad and Beats Flex Headphones Bundle

Give the whole entertainment package with a refurbished Apple iPad and renewed Beats Flex Headphones bundle. The grade “A” iPad arrives in near-mint condition, equipped with an A9 chip and eight hours of battery life. And you can tune in to all your content with these renewed Beats Flex Headphones that offer premium sound, four ear tip options for a totally customizable fit, and an Apple W1 chip for easy integration with all of your other Apple devices.

Get this refurbished Apple iPad and Beats Flex Headphones Bundle for $154.97 (reg. $219).

5-Piece Accessory Bundle for iPhones

Any iPhone 13 – 15 series owners on your list? They’d love this accessory bundle for their smartphone, equipped with everything they’ll need to keep their device powered up from home to work and everywhere in between. They’ll receive a 20W PD charging head, a MagSafe-compatible magnetic case for convenient, safer, and faster charging, and a MagSafe-compatible magnetic card holder that holds up to three cards. There’s also a wireless charger that charges up to 15W quickly and a super durable charging cable that can support as much as 2.4 amps charging current.

Get the 5-Piece Apple Compatible Accessory Bundle for iPhone 13, 14, 15 series for $34.97 (reg. $129).

