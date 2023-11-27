Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cyber Monday can be a great time to load up on cool new tech and home goods, but did you know it’s also a great time to start thinking about climbing the career ladder? That’s because we offer loads of great deals on online learning, apps, and more to help you get ahead professionally. We’ve rounded up seven of the best Cyber Week deals to help you advance your career here.

All of these deals are only available through 11:59 p.m. PT on December 3, so make sure you get them now!

The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle

Every entrepreneur should have Excel skills, especially if you hope to grow your career. This 13-course bundle offers beginner-to-expert training from some of the web’s top instructors. From basic formulas to automation, macros, and more, you’ll be an Excel expert in no time.

Get The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle for $19.97 (reg. $429).

The 2023 Complete Python Certification Boot Camp Bundle

Python is the world’s most popular programming language for good reason. Start your coding journey with this best-selling bundle that introduces you to the basics of coding and helps you start building your first projects in this powerful programming language.

Get The 2023 Complete Python Certification Boot Camp Bundle for $9.97 (reg. $84).

The 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle

Want to go a step beyond in your coding journey? This best-selling coding bundle covers Python, Ruby on Rails, SwiftUI, Java, Google Go, and more programming languages and projects across 14 courses.

Get The 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $19.97 (reg. $154).

The Exams Digest 2023 All-In-One CompTIA & IT Lifetime Training Bundle

Get on track for a lucrative IT career with this comprehensive resource that offers training materials to help you ace a range of certification exams from CompTIA, Cisco, and more. The bundle includes labs and exercises to help you practice your skills and be prepared for the real exam questions you’ll face.

Get The Exams Digest 2023 All-In-One CompTIA & IT Lifetime Training Bundle for $19.97 (reg. $120).

The 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python Programming Bundle

Automation is changing everything in the modern workforce. This bundle will help you better leverage one of the most consumer-friendly AI tools, ChatGPT, and teach you how to start building your own AI and machine learning algorithms with Python.

Get The 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python Programming Bundle for $29.97 (reg. $154).

The Award-Winning Luminar Neo Lite Lifetime Bundle

Streamline photo editing flows and take the first step to turning a hobby into a career! Luminar Neo is Red Dot Award-winning software that uses AI-enhanced tools to help you process images, enhance them, edit them, and more in bulk.

Get The Award-Winning Luminar Neo Lite Lifetime Bundle for the exclusive price of $39.97 (reg. $273).

Tykr Stock Screener: Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription

Make smarter investments with Tykr, an all-in-one stock education and research platform that aims to reduce the guesswork involved in investing. In a few clicks, you’ll have access to information on more than 30,000 US and international stocks and a wealth of data to help you decide whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Tykr Stock Screener Premium plan for $99.97 (reg. $900) with coupon code STOCK.

Prices subject to change.