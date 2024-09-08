Save Big on Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac, Just $27

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Looking to boost productivity without getting trapped in endless subscription fees? For a limited time, you can get Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for just $26.97—a huge markdown from its regular price of $229.

Whether you’re a small-business owner, entrepreneur, or freelancer, this lifetime deal lets you harness the power of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other essential apps without recurring payments or cloud dependencies. The catch? This offer is only available until September 29, so now’s the time to act.

While Microsoft Office 2019 isn’t the newest version out there, it remains a solid and cost-effective choice for those who don’t need the latest cloud-based bells and whistles. If you’re running macOS Mojave (10.14) or later, this version is perfect, even if you haven’t upgraded to Monterey or Ventura, which would be required for Office 2021.

One of the most significant advantages of Microsoft Office 2019 is its one-time purchase model. Unlike Office 365, which requires ongoing monthly or yearly payments, Office 2019 offers lifetime access to the most popular apps. This is especially attractive for budget-conscious professionals who want reliable tools without worrying about renewal fees or potential price hikes. Once you purchase it, it’s yours to keep.

For Mac users, Office 2019 is fully compatible with a wide range of professional needs that includes Outlook’s seamless email and calendar managament. These tools are essential for running a business smoothly, managing projects, or staying organized as a freelancer.

A major perk of Office 2019 is its offline functionality. You don’t have to rely on a constant internet connection to use these apps. For entrepreneurs and professionals who travel frequently or work in areas with unreliable internet access, this is a game-changer. You can work wherever you are without being tied to the cloud.

Office 2019 is ideal for those who prefer stability and control over constantly upgrading or dealing with subscription fatigue.

Pick up this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for just $26.97 through September 29.

StackSocial prices subject to change.