Work in a field where your business is often welcoming guests? If you’re an entrepreneur who’d like to make their experience even more welcoming while also gaining information and insights for your own purposes, it’s time to look into this Mini Guest WiFi Solution for Businesses. After all, 96% of consumers prefer businesses that offer them free Wi-Fi (per BeamBox).

A lifetime subscription to Mini Guest WiFi Solution for Businesses ensures your customers’ convenience while you receive the benefit of receiving their email information in the process. And though it typically costs $1,499 for this type of subscription, right now, it’s available for just $599.99 for a lifetime subscription for a limited time.

With Mini Guest WiFi Solution for Businesses, you get the best of both worlds — the ability to enrich your customers’ experience while building your own marketing database. This plug-and-play setup is easy to install and offers a hotel-style captive portal that lets you share your internet easily, even with your personalized message.

Are you curious about the benefits your business receives? This service collects your guests’ email information, which you can later use for future campaigns, while also providing insights and analytics that can help you monitor your revenue and even make your customers’ experience better. It works both indoors and outdoors, offering a signal that reaches up to 10,000 square feet, and includes a built-in VPN to keep browsing safe.

