November 18, 2023


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs work hard, but that doesn’t mean they can’t play hard, too. No matter what your favorite pastime is, it’s important to ensure you’re getting downtime. This is especially true for business owners since the average work week for an entrepreneur is 12 hours longer than most people’s standard 9-to-5 schedule (per TeamStage).

If you’ve ever considered winding down with some gaming but aren’t sure what system you’ll like the most, there’s now a great place to see if the world of Xbox is for you. A one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now just $9.97 — nearly $20 off the usual price — for a limited time, ready for you to test and have some fun.

Applicable to both brand new and existing users, this one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you a taste of the fun so you can see if it’s for you. You’ll get access to more than 100 high-quality games, an EA play membership, and exclusive content you won’t see elsewhere for one seriously low price.

Aside from all the games you’ll grow to love, you will also unlock access to all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold. There, you can connect with other gamers and receive free games every month while also taking advantage of a massive 50% savings in the Xbox store. This one-month pass provides more games than you’d ever get to enjoy, serving as a great taste of the platform.

Unwind with a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for just $9.97, almost $20 off the usual price of $29, right here for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

This Python Coding Bundle is Just $36 Through November 27 Only

November 18, 2023

Get This AI Meeting Assistant and Save More Than $100

November 18, 2023

You may have missed

SpaceX Starship launch fails minutes after reaching space

SpaceX Starship launch fails minutes after reaching space

November 18, 2023
Xbox Black Friday deals include all-time low console bundle and off controller

Xbox Black Friday deals include all-time low console bundle and $20 off controller

November 18, 2023
15 most technologically advanced countries in Africa

15 most technologically advanced countries in Africa

November 18, 2023
Holyoke Mayor’s demand for an increase in the supplemental budget has been referred to the Finance Committee

Holyoke Mayor’s demand for an increase in the supplemental budget has been referred to the Finance Committee

November 18, 2023

Clickbank needs Nigerian info marketers – Obazu-Ojeagbase – Vanguard

November 18, 2023
Study shows women ask for more money – but are often turned down

Study shows women ask for more money – but are often turned down

November 18, 2023