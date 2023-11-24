November 24, 2023


Bankrate reports that 39% of Americans have a side hustle. You may think you don’t have time for a side gig as you run your own company, but with some help from the power of AI, even the busiest workers can start a lucrative business that creates passive income. And just in time for the biggest sale day of the year, Black Friday, you can snag a lifetime subscription to one of these tools for a steal.

Whether you want to gift yourself the magic of passive income or a loved one, scooping up this lifetime subscription to My AI eBook Creation Pro is a good idea. Though it typically retails for $400, you can get it at a fantastic price drop during our Black Friday sale — just $24.97 — with no coupon code required. But you’ll need to act fast — this price only lasts through December 3.

Get ready to embrace the power of artificial intelligence for good! My AI eBook Creation Pro helps you write eBooks — all you need is a good idea. With My AI eBook, you supply a small amount of information — like a project name, category, topic, target audience, tone, language, and the maximum amount of words you’d like per chapter — and this tool spits out a completed eBook draft.

If you’ve previously been intimidated by AI tech, you’ll be happy to know this one is straightforward to use and doesn’t require any high-tech knowledge. And once your AI-powered draft is complete, you’re free to customize and make the book your own as much as you’d like, then list and let the money roll in.

Snag a lifetime subscription to My AI eBook Creation Pro for just $24.97 during this Black Friday sale, no coupon code required, now through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

