Save $20 on This Fast-Charging, Portable Power Bank

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, everybody relies heavily on their devices. As an entrepreneur, the lifeblood of your business is likely on your devices. You need to be able to get in touch with the right people and do your work efficiently, whether you’re at the office or on the road.

That means you always need battery power, and when you’re away from an outlet, the last thing you want is a low battery warning. Fortunately, with the 50,000mAh Portable Power Bank with PD 30W and QC 4.0 fast charging, you’ll always have backup power available.

This massive capacity power bank offers 50,000mAh battery power, which is enough to charge your iPhone or Android phone multiple times over and even fully charge a laptop from 0% battery. Thanks to a USB-C and three USB-A ports, you can connect up to four devices simultaneously. The USB-C port also features PD 30W charging, allowing you to get your phone from 0% to 55% in as little as 30 minutes, the company says.

This power bank is universally compatible with any device that supports USB charging. It has a range of built-in safety features, like over-voltage protection, overcharge protection, over-discharge protection, high-temperature protection, short circuit protection, and over-power protection to keep your devices safe when charging. It’s an extremely powerful tool to have in your everyday carry and will give you the flexibility you need to always stay on the grid.

Power up everything easier.

For a limited time, you can get the 50,000mAh Portable Power Bank with PD 30W and QC 4.0 fast charging for 33% off the regular price of $59 — just $39.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.