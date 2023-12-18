December 19, 2023


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Ernst and Young, for every 10 hours of vacation time taken, an employee’s performance ratings increased by around eight percent. So, even as an endlessly busy entrepreneur, it’s important to take some time and get offline. And if you have a winter getaway planned this year, you’ll also need to ensure you have the right wardrobe for the weather.

Whether you’re headed somewhere snowy, or you just want to be prepared for chilly nights at home, the Helios Paffuto Heated Men’s Coat provides both style and warmth wherever you go. And you can currently snag it for just $129.99 — $119 off the usual price — right here for a limited time.

Be ready for inclement weather with the Paffuto Heated Coat for everything from the ski slopes to taking your four-legged friend on a walk. It’s equipped with a built-in smart heating system, where all you need to do is connect the included power bank to make sure you can keep your upper body at the optimal temperature. It offers uniform heat distribution, as the built-in heater and graphene fabric work together to evenly heat you up, and a water-resistant shield is ready to face rain or snow.

A detachable hood lets you style this as you please, and when attached, it offers a 3M-filled lining so your face stays warm, too. Pockets make life a little easier, helping you store belongings as needed, while the 10,000mAh power bank is included to generate the heat you need to stay warm. And if you get it dirty? No problem, as it’s safe to throw this in the washing machine any time it needs cleaning.

Keep warm anywhere with the Helios Paffuto Heated Men’s Coat with Power Bank, now just $129.99 (reg. $249) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Barbara Corcoran Launches ‘Barbara in Your Pocket’

December 18, 2023

DocuSign Explores Sale Options in a Shifting Digital Landscape

December 18, 2023

You may have missed

Amazon in talks with Diamond Sports for streaming deal, investment

Amazon in talks with Diamond Sports for streaming deal, investment

December 19, 2023
8 Best ‘Wall Pilates’ Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

8 Best ‘Wall Pilates’ Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

December 19, 2023
Manitoba lacks staff to prepare financial statements: Auditor General

Manitoba lacks staff to prepare financial statements: Auditor General

December 19, 2023
Britain to become part of international coalition to protect Red Sea ships from attack

Britain to become part of international coalition to protect Red Sea ships from attack

December 18, 2023
Key NFT indicators remain stable even after hacking CoinDesk Japan

Key NFT indicators remain bullish even after CoinDesk Japan hack – Business News – Business News

December 18, 2023
Goldman Sachs chief economist says 'The Great Disinflation' is underway – and he expects 3 consecutive interest rate cuts by the summer

Goldman Sachs chief economist says ‘The Great Disinflation’ is underway – and he expects 3 consecutive interest rate cuts by the summer

December 18, 2023