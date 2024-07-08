Sam’s Club Is Changing a Beloved Free Perk, Members Unhappy

Costco’s rival, Sam’s Club, is taking away a long-beloved free perk — and members are taking to social media to share how they feel about it.

The wholesale retailer emailed club members ahead of the holiday weekend and revealed that starting August 19, free shipping would no longer apply to Plus members’ orders, just orders over $50 or more.

So instead of having their goods delivered for free, members who make purchases under $50 will have to pay an $8 flat rate. Some category exclusions still apply, the company said.

Members took to X to complain about the new changes, with some even threatening to take their business to rival Costco instead.

@SamsClub When we became Plus members it was sold to us on “Free shipping”, so we said…ok, let’s join. This move is complete BS. Without this perk, why should we stay as Plus??? We see no benefits for the cost. And I’ll add…, “after August, 18th” when you start to charge… — ?? Secure the Border ?? (@b4jc2005) July 7, 2024

.@SamsClub @samsclubhelp Getting rid of free shipping is a joke right! How terrible! Time to downgrade my membership or just quit the club. pic.twitter.com/qyhYsgRPAT — Ryan (@TheRyGuy86) June 19, 2024

@SamsClub Somebody explain to me how having a minimum order for free shipping is offering us more opportunities? More like shafting your customers. Our family has had a membership with you for over 35 years. Not sure we’ll have one much longer. — Amanda Hartley (@Rogue6776) July 8, 2024

@SamsClub Been a member for 15 years, and PAY a membership for a reason, and it’s not to be charged even more for shipping. Literally just cancelled my membership and moved to #Costco — Drama419 (@Drama419) July 8, 2024

Sam’s Club did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur‘s request for comment but told FOX Business in a statement that the retailer is “continuously working on providing an easier and more convenient shopping experience for our members.”

Sam’s Club is owned by parent company Walmart, which had a strong fiscal Q1 of 2025 with $161.5 billion in revenue, a 6% increase from the same period last year.

Sam’s Club specifically saw net sales reach $21.4 billion in the quarter, a 4.6% increase from Q1 2024, and a 13.3% increase in membership income. The retailer ended the quarter with the highest total membership number in history.

“We’re focused on saving our customers both money and time,” Walmart Inc. CEO Doug McMillon said in a company release, at the time. “We’re people-led and tech-powered, and that combination is propelling our business.”

Walmart Inc. was up over 34% year-over-year as of Monday morning.