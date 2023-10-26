Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business travelers who frequently travel abroad need to plan for affordable mobile data usage. If you fall in this category or have employees or peers who do (or even a loved one who is on the road a lot), you’ll want to pay attention to this deal. Through October 31st, this aloSIM Mobile Data eSIM $50 Credit is on sale for just $18.97.

This special eSim deal lets users experience mobile data in more than 170 countries. Getting started is simple. Purchase the data package here — ideally a day or two before going away — and then select one of the aloSim data packages available. From there, you can simply install the digital SIM card onto your mobile device. You can then wait until arriving at your destination before activating it.

It’s important to know that while the eSim doesn’t expire, the package does have a limited lifespan with the length of time stated at purchase. For example, the seven-day package’s data expires after being active for seven days.

You can explore this amazing offer and more with aloSIM plans going as low as just $4.50 per week.

AloSIM is rated 4.2/5 stars on both the App Store and Google Play Store. SaltWire wrote, “Travel without roaming charges with new aloSIM app; Canadian eSIM app changing the way people use their phones on vacation.”

Get ahead of the holiday shopping rush and grab this deal for a great gift for any travel enthusiast in your life.

Get this aloSIM Mobile Data eSim $50 Credit on sale for just $18.97 through October 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.