Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Back at Starbucks: New Fall Menu

Starbucks fans, it’s time to celebrate: It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte season!

Starbucks debuted its fall menu Thursday, a day now considered to be the unofficial start of the fall season.

This year’s menu features the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), the original beverage that ignited the pumpkin spice craze more than two decades ago, plus offerings including the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, for those looking for non-dairy options.

“We are excited to introduce the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai to our customers,” said Rosalyn Batingan, Starbucks beverage developer, in a statement. “This beverage perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall. We have combined creamy oat milk with notes of cinnamon, clove, and other warm baking spices from our chai tea to compliment the layered flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, which are infused into the nondairy cold foam topping.”

Starbucks’ most popular seasonal offering, the PSL, was first introduced in 2003 and is served hot, iced, or blended. The company claims it is crafted from real pumpkin and Starbucks Signature Espresso melded with steamed milk and a trio of spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew also returns along with the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, introduced last year.

Fall favorites such as the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso are also returning to the menu.

Still, some fans think it’s too soon for the fall treats.

Dear Starbucks and Dunkin’: August is too soon for pumpkin things. Please. — Alabama Lawyer (@AlabamaLawyer74) August 20, 2024

You know fall is coming when Starbucks has their pumpkin spice drinks on the menu. Too soon guys ??♀️??♀️ — ? (@aswariya) August 22, 2024

Beautiful morning. Enjoying a Pumpkin Spice Latte at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Chicago. Love this place. Life is so good!! (Did you know It’s ok NOT to comment if you don’t like Pumpkin Spice Lattes or think it’s too soon or whatever) pic.twitter.com/0EQU24nJXa — Sgt Pepper (@MzSgtPepper) August 22, 2024

You can find the full Starbucks fall lineup, here.