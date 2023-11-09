November 9, 2023


Remember the good old days before you took all your photos on your smartphone? Though the process was a little more time-consuming, film cameras were a way to record memories that left us with a fun surprise as we awaited developing them. Now, you can enjoy the best of both worlds with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner.

With the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner, you can scan your vintage film and slides and see them on a 5″ LCD. It makes an excellent gift for your film-obsessed friend or relative with the stash of old family slides. And ahead of Black Friday sales, you can score free shipping with this bridge between the old and new world of photography for just $169.97 with coupon code KODAK through November 9.

Enjoy the fun of film and the advantages of digital scanning technology. It takes the precious memories on your old rolls of film and converts them to digital, preserving them forever while also allowing you to enhance their resolution in the process.

The Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner scans both color and black-and-white negatives (135, 110, 126), as well as 50 mm slides, and then lets you play editor as you adjust the color, rotate the images, and more, right on the LCD. It’s made to be easy to load and conveniently connects to your devices for better viewing and fun slideshow experiences.

Protect precious memories with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner. Get free shipping and drop the price to $169.97 (reg. $224) with code KODAK through November 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

