Pro-Level Photos Aren’t Just for the Pros Anymore

If you want to transform your photography into professional-quality masterpieces, the Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle can definitely help. For just $149.97 (reg. $752) through October 27, you’ll gain lifetime access to the award-winning Luminar Neo photo editing software and a collection of powerful extensions and add-ons that will elevate your photo editing game.

Whether you’re a professional photographer, a marketer creating stunning visuals, or a business professional looking to enhance your presentations and marketing materials, Luminar Neo offers the tools and flexibility to create jaw-dropping images without the steep learning curve. Powered by advanced AI technology, Luminar Neo simplifies the photo editing process, making it possible for anyone to edit like a pro with just a few clicks.

What sets Luminar Neo apart from other photo editing tools is its powerful combination of simplicity and cutting-edge AI features. Built from the ground up with usability in mind, the software provides a user-friendly interface accessible to everyone, regardless of technical skill. But don’t let the simplicity fool you—Luminar Neo packs a punch when it comes to the depth and scope of its editing features.

Some of the standout tools include Skyᴬᴵ, which allows you to instantly replace and enhance the sky in your photos for dramatic effect, and Relightᴬᴵ, which gives you precise control over the lighting in your image to create the perfect mood. With Skinᴬᴵ for portrait retouching and Erase for removing unwanted objects from photos, Luminar Neo truly puts professional-grade editing power at your fingertips.

Alongside Luminar Neo, this lifetime bundle includes several premium extensions and add-ons that allow for even more creative possibilities. The bundle comes with add-ons such as the Light Reflections Overlay, Wintertime Overlay, and Color Harmony LUTs, among others, which can give your photos a unique, artistic touch. Plus, the Creative Photo Editing Techniques in Luminar Neo Video Course is included, providing you with in-depth tutorials and insights to master the software quickly.

Don’t wait too long to grab this software, a Red Dot Winner in 2022 for Interface Design.

Through October 27, you can get Luminar Neo with six add-ons and the video course for just $149.97 (reg. $752).

