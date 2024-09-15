Prepare to Land a Position in IT With This CompTIA Training Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Average growth in information technology (IT) is much higher than that of other industries, and the median wage is reported to be more than double the standard, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says. If you’re looking for a new or more lucrative career path, it may be smart to consider becoming an IT professional.

While many roles may require a formal degree, roles like support specialists, administrators, and project managers don't all necessarily demand a degree. Many professionals can earn CompTIA certifications by passing rigorous testing.

These courses were developed by IDUNOVA, an official CompTIA partner with mor than 20 years spent providing IT education.

Study CompTIA for a new, exciting career in IT

There’s plenty of variety in the IT industry, meaning there are nearly endless positions to consider if you’re joining this field. Learn to become a debugging expert like Grace Hopper or a cloud-based engineer to join companies like Google or Salesforce.

There are 15 certification prep courses in this bundle, so it might be challenging to figure out where to begin. If you have minimal or no prior IT experience, you might want to start with CompTIA Fundamentals+ and A+, industry standards that also build a foundation for more advanced training.

Other introductory-level courses and certification preparation that might help you land your dream job in IT are Fundamentals+ and Core 1 and Core 2. These could help you get a new job as a desk technician or entry-level cybersecurity position.

From there, you could delve into ethical hacking, a highly in-demand career for many companies. Check out courses like CompTIA Security+ and CompTIA PenTest+ to develop skills to penetrate systems and check their vulnerability.

Ready to work in IT?

