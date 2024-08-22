PPC vs. Organic SEO — Which Strategy Is Best for Your Business?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As business owners and marketers, one thing we all understand is that the choice of marketing strategy you use is very crucial to the success of any campaign.

However, with various marketing strategies to choose from, finding one that suits your objective and budget can take time and effort. Luckily, there are two main methods that are often adopted in marketing campaigns. One is pay-per-click (PPC), and the other is Search Engine Optimization, commonly known as SEO.

But these two options still leave you with a choice. This article will explore the differences between PPC and organic SEO to help put you in a good position to make the right decision for your marketing campaign.

Understanding PPC advertising

PPC is an internet marketing strategy that involves a business or individual paying a fixed amount of money for every click made on their advertisements. Put simply, it is a method of buying real traffic to your site.

The most common PPC platforms are Google Adwords, Bing Adwords and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Benefits and drawbacks of PPC

One good thing about PPC is that it gives results right away. Research also shows that companies get an average of $2 in sales for every $1 they invest in Google Ads.

PPC is cost-effective because it lets you target specific keywords, demographics and geographical locations. This way, it is easier to control your budget and make necessary changes in expenses.

According to Hubspot, 84% of brands and marketers said they see good results with their PPC advertising campaigns

Although PPC marketing has many advantages, it is also worth noting that it can be costly in the long run, particularly where the market competition is high. Google Ads’ cost per click averages around $2.69, but it can go up to $50 in specialized niches such as law or insurance.

Another disadvantage of PPC traffic is that it is only temporary; once you cease paying for the traffic, it is gone. This can be a disadvantage, especially to organizations with limited budgets, since this is an ongoing expense.

Understanding organic SEO

Organic SEO is the process of improving your site’s ranking in search engines without using paid ads. Some strategies commonly used in this space are keyword optimization, content development and backlink creation.

Benefits and drawbacks of SEO

SEO is generally cheaper than PPC. And seeing as 92.96% of global traffic comes from Google Search, Google Images and Google Maps, SEO can also produce higher revenue in the long run.

SEO is more long-term as the positions obtained on the website are preserved for a much longer period than PPC.

However, SEO is a slow process that may take months, if not years, of constant work and monitoring. Aside from this, search engines update their algorithms quite often, which impacts rankings. Maintaining relevance with these changes requires a solid team that knows how to stand out and beat the algorithm.

Comparing PPC and Organic SEO

Cost and budget

PPC can be expensive especially if it is being done in competitive niches. For instance, research done by WordStream revealed that the average small to mid-sized firm spends $1,000 to $10,000 a month on PPC.

On the other hand, SEO is a process that requires considerable input only at the start of your campaign. The effort required at the start of an SEO campaign typically includes creating quality content, optimizing the website and building links.

However, once these efforts have been set in motion, they are usually cheaper than PPC, making SEO the more economical long-term solution.

Time to results

PPC is effective for short-term goals and situations such as product releases or special occasions such as holiday sales. Once you have launched your ad campaign, you can drive people to your website immediately. Unlike PPC, SEO takes a longer time, sometimes several months, before it is fully effective. However, once you reach high rankings, the traffic obtained from this source is more persistent and stable.

Sustainability and longevity

SEO is more sustainable and has a longer lifespan than PPC. As long as you follow best practices, high-ranking positions can remain with a site for quite some time.

PPC requires continuous investment; without ongoing funding, the traffic stops immediately. Conversely, SEO is more suitable for achieving long-term goals, whereas PPC excels in driving quick results for short-term campaigns.

Targeting and flexibility

PPC lets you filter out your audience using specific keywords, age, gender and location. This ensures you’re getting great value for your money.

SEO is more about optimizing your site to help it rank for specific keywords on search engines. SEO is not as specific as PPC, but it helps build up credibility within your niche and reels in traffic from a lot of sources.

Deciding which strategy is best for your business

Choosing between PPC and SEO depends on your goals, type of business, competition level, budget and available resources.

If you want instant traffic and you have enough ad spend, then PPC is probably the way to go. It is particularly beneficial in industries where competition is high and one needs to achieve the objectives as soon as possible.

But if you are willing to wait for results and your goal is long-term, then SEO is more profitable. SEO is perfect for industries where it is important to gain trust over the years.

You should also consider the competition in your industry. Some industries are highly competitive and may need both strategies.

Combining PPC and SEO

Leveraging both PPC and SEO can significantly boost your marketing efforts, offering the immediate benefits of PPC alongside the long-term advantages of SEO. This dual approach ensures a comprehensive market presence.

PPC data can also improve your SEO efforts by showing you the most relevant keywords and user behavior. And while PPC helps you achieve visibility in high-traffic areas, SEO can help you establish a long-term and credible position.

PPC and organic SEO both have their advantages and disadvantages. PPC is fast, accurate and quantifiable, but it is expensive and may only provide temporary results.

Organic SEO, on the other hand, is cheaper, long-lasting and increases your website’s credibility; however, it takes time and constant effort to produce visible results.

The strategy you choose depends on your business goals, budget, industry specifics and competition. Combining PPC and SEO often delivers the best results by leveraging the strengths of both, ensuring immediate visibility and long-term growth.