People Making $200K a Year Are Moving to These 2 U.S. States

Americans aged 25 to 34 earn an average annual salary of $56,160, according to data compiled by MarketWatch Guides.

However, some young U.S. workers are making that figure several times over — and relocating to places where their money will go further.

Financial technology company SmartAsset pulled IRS data to rank states by the net inflow of “young and rich” households — those aged 26 to 35 earning more than $200,000 a year — to find out where they’re leaving and going.

California experienced the largest exit of young and wealthy households in 2022, with more than 3,000 departures, per the study. Illinois saw the second-highest loss at 1,323.

Meanwhile, young high-earners are relocating to Florida and Texas; both states attracted more than double the young, rich households as any other state, with net gains at 1,786 and 1,660, respectively, according to the data.

Half of the states witnessing an influx of young, rich households have no state income tax, SmartAsset reported.

Check out SmartAsset’s full ranking of the top 10 states that gained the most young and rich households below:

1. Florida

Net migration of young and rich households: 1,786

Outflow of young and rich households: 2,084

Inflow of young and rich households: 3,870

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 33,456

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $526,273

2. Texas

Net migration of young and rich households: 1,660

Outflow of young and rich households: 3,376

Inflow of young and rich households: 5,036

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 65,904

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $405,215

3. Colorado

Net migration of young and rich households: 720

Outflow of young and rich households: 1,417

Inflow of young and rich households: 2,137

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 19,911

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $389,859

4. North Carolina

Net migration of young and rich households: 521

Outflow of young and rich households: 1,294

Inflow of young and rich households: 1,815

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 18,817

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $375,057

5. Washington

Net migration of young and rich households: 383

Outflow of young and rich households: 3,088

Inflow of young and rich households: 3,471

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 50,509

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $389,713

6. South Carolina

Net migration of young and rich households: 372

Outflow of young and rich households: 399

Inflow of young and rich households: 771

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 6,120

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $370,613

7. Tennessee

Net migration of young and rich households: 347

Outflow of young and rich households: 704

Inflow of young and rich households: 1,051

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 10,438

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $451,633

8. New Jersey

Net migration of young and rich households: 300

Outflow of young and rich households: 3,135

Inflow of young and rich households: 3,435

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 35,294

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $388,643

9. Arizona

Net migration of young and rich households: 192

Outflow of young and rich households: 802

Inflow of young and rich households: 994

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 10,992

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $518,274

10. Nevada