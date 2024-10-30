Oasis Cancels 50,000 Tickets on Resale Market

In a move that we can assume was accompanied by a two-finger salute, Oasis canceled thousands of tickets sold on resale websites, according to BBC.

Live Nation and SJM told BBC File on 4 that more than 50,000 tickets that have been listed on secondary platforms for the band’s UK dates will be invalidated and relisted on Ticketmaster at the original face value.

When the tickets first went on sale, Oasis announced they could only be resold at face value through Ticketmaster or the ticket resale marketplace Twickets. But NBC News reports that soon after going on sale, some tickets were quickly relisted for as much as $7,800.

A spokesperson explained: “These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit,” adding that, “All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorized websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation.”

If you are a ticket holder and believe your tickets were canceled in error, the organizers say to contact your ticket agent to open an investigation.

The tour is set to start in the U.K. and Ireland in July of 2025, and then will come to North America in late August. Something tells us this will not be the only drama this tour faces between now and then.

Oasis frontmen and battling brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have not performed together in 15 years.