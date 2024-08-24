Now’s Your Chance to Get 1TB of Cloud Storage for Life for Just $120

August 24, 2024


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

No matter who you are and what your field is, data is everything these days. From critical business documents to precious family memories, your files deserve the best protection and accessibility. That’s why this offer for lifetime access to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage is something every business owner (or avid family photographer) should consider.

For a limited time, you can get an extra $40 off with code Koofr at checkout and pay the one-time price of just $119.97 (reg. $810). Not sure what 1TB means in reality? It translates to around 200,000 pictures or a million documents. And unlike other cloud storage services that require ongoing payments, Koofr offers a lifetime subscription for this one price.

Koofr’s built-in Duplicate Finder helps you identify and remove duplicate files within your storage. This tool ensures you use your storage space efficiently, eliminating unnecessary clutter. The advanced file management feature also empowers you to organize and access your files for a more streamlined experience.

In an era where data privacy is a growing concern, Koofr offers a refreshing approach. It says it is the only cloud storage provider that does not track user activities, giving you peace of mind that your data and actions remain private. For privacy-conscious individuals, this is a significant advantage that sets Koofr apart from other cloud storage providers.

This cloud storage solution also goes beyond traditional service by allowing users to connect and access files from existing cloud accounts like Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive. This integration provides centralized access to all your files across multiple platforms, making it easier to manage your data from one convenient location.

Koofr has earned a stellar reputation for reliability and performance. With 4.3/5 stars on Trustpilot, you can trust Koofr to protect your valuable data.

Get lifetime access to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for just $119.97 when you use the code KOOFR at checkout through September 3.

StackSocial prices subject to change.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Savings Made Easy: Join BJ’s for Just $20 Today

August 24, 2024

Here’s When Apple Plans to Release New iPhones With AI

August 23, 2024

You may have missed

Now’s Your Chance to Get 1TB of Cloud Storage for Life for Just $120

August 24, 2024

Savings Made Easy: Join BJ’s for Just $20 Today

August 24, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

I spend less than $300 on back-to-school shopping for my 2 kids. Here's what works to help me save money. – MSN

August 24, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

What’s News in Markets: Rate Cuts, Target Wins, Franklin Templeton Probe – Your Money Briefing – WSJ Podcasts – The Wall Street Journal

August 24, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

(PDF) How do Financial Literacy, Financial Management Learning, Financial Attitudes and Financial Education in Families Affect Personal Financial Management in Generation Z? – ResearchGate

August 24, 2024

Here’s When Apple Plans to Release New iPhones With AI

August 23, 2024