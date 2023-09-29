Flash flooding hit all five boroughs of New York City on Friday afternoon, causing widespread panic and cancellations across the city.

Hundreds took to social media to document flooding on roadways, subway stations, and apartment buildings as many struggled to get to where they needed to go — with some people unable to leave their homes at all.

People are swimming in the subway in New York City. just think of all the trash and rodent feces and diseases. NYC MTA is in a state of emergency due to heavy rain and flooding. pic.twitter.com/H0KeCw6M6n — Bitcoin New York City (@BSV_NYC) September 29, 2023

NYC streets transformed into rivers of floating trash. ? pic.twitter.com/0kZMnZuZOp — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) September 29, 2023

NYC experienced major flooding this morning pic.twitter.com/kMvz2c4OHM — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 29, 2023

?#BREAKING: State of Emergency has been declared for New York City along with a Shelter-in-Place due from Widespread Flooding ?#Manhattan | #Newyork New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the… pic.twitter.com/JyQX98NVP6 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 29, 2023

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday for all five boroughs of New York City, along with Long Island, and the Mid-Hudson region of the state.

Flash flood warnings are in order for all of the affected areas through Friday, and New Yorkers are being encouraged to avoid walking or driving through these areas.

As of 3 p.m., over six inches of rain was recorded in Brooklyn, the borough that early reports show may have been the hardest hit by the storm.

“This is a dangerous weather condition and it is not over,” Mayor Eric Adams said early Friday morning during a press briefing. “I don’t want those gaps in heavy rain to give the appearance that it is over, it is not.”

A full travel advisory for NYC is intact through 6 a.m. Saturday.