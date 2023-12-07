Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nobody likes going to the office on a cold day, but it becomes a lot more bearable when you have the right protective gear. Whether you’re marking off a holiday shopping list for co-workers or fellow working professionals, it’s worth considering what winter jacket options might best work. For example, you could get this Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle on sale for just $179.97 (reg. $575) through December 17 only. It’s important to note that on-time holiday delivery cannot be guaranteed for this product.

Designed with graphene-infused materials, this jacket is supposed to keep whoever is wearing it warm in even the most challenging conditions. It works with a smart heating system that uses power from a connected power bank to distribute heat evenly throughout the upper body. It offers uniform heat distribution and a smart thermoregulation system that, while warming the person wearing it in the winter, can also cool them in the summer.

This jacket is water- and wind-resistant as well as machine washable and hypoallergenic, which lends itself to a wide variety of uses and needs. It also comes with a Heta Hand Warming Power Bank, so powering it will be no problem. With three adjustable heat settings, the power bank doubles as a hand warmer, offering even more comfort on the chilliest winter days.

Don’t miss your chance to grab this Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle on sale for just $179.97 (reg. $575) through December 17 only at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.