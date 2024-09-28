My Secret Weapon for Affordable Business Travel

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Written by Amanda Eiden

I used to dread booking business trips. I’d spend hours hunched over my laptop, scouring the web for airfare that didn’t send my little art shop into the red. Needless to say, consistently high airfare costs drained the fun of touring brick-and-mortar stores and meeting with investors interested in my brand.

Matt’s Flights changed everything. This flight alert service constantly sends me affordable airfare deals. I haven’t stressed about booking in months. I only paid $79.97, and I’ll get offers emailed to me for life.

You won’t believe how affordable my flight to JFK was

These deals have already saved my business hundreds of dollars. A hobby shop in Brooklyn wanted me to visit in November, and my heart started racing—I figured flight costs would be off the charts with the upcoming holiday season.

I didn’t even want to look at Delta’s website. So, I went to Matt’s Flights and entered a custom search request that included the airports and my travel dates. I was already getting emails with deals for locations like Orlando, Houston, and Charlotte, but I didn’t have time to wait until deals for New York City hit my inbox.

Matt got back to me the next day with a flight from BOS to JFK for only $34. I literally couldn’t believe it, but I booked it anyway. And, yes, that was a roundtrip flight.

The prices I found on my own were closer to $200, so I’m not sure how Matt could find flights for so cheap. I won’t question his methods because me and my little sticker shop are grateful. With prices like these, I’ll get more opportunities to travel and grow my business into something huge. Well, I can hope.

If you want to find discounted flights for business travel, I couldn’t recommend Matt’s Flights more. Get a lifetime subscription for $79.97 (reg. $1,800) for a limited time.

