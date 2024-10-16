Movita Juice Bar Franchises are Positioned for Growth in a $2.7Bn Industry
3 Benefits of Owning a Movita Juice Bar Franchise:
- Join a brand with strong commitment to health, wellness, and eco-friendly practices.
- Access to a comprehensive range of support services, from on-the-job training to marketing.
- Operate in the expanding QSR industry with a unique product offering and health-centric focus.
Movita Juice Bar is a growing health and eco-conscious chain, offering freshly crafted juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and nutritional supplements aimed at supporting a healthy lifestyle. With a focus on quality natural ingredients and environmentally friendly practices, Movita aims to be the leading juice bar brand, leveraging current health trends and sustainable materials.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $420,500
- Initial Franchise Fee: $48,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $125,000 – $250,000
- Net Worth Required: $250,000 – $500,000
- Veteran Incentives: 20% off franchise fee