Movita Juice Bar Franchises are Positioned for Growth in a $2.7Bn Industry

3 Benefits of Owning a Movita Juice Bar Franchise: Join a brand with strong commitment to health, wellness, and eco-friendly practices. Access to a comprehensive range of support services, from on-the-job training to marketing. Operate in the expanding QSR industry with a unique product offering and health-centric focus. Movita Juice Bar is a growing health and eco-conscious chain, offering freshly crafted juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and nutritional supplements aimed at supporting a healthy lifestyle. With a focus on quality natural ingredients and environmentally friendly practices, Movita aims to be the leading juice bar brand, leveraging current health trends and sustainable materials. Key Facts: Minimum Initial Investment: $420,500

$420,500 Initial Franchise Fee: $48,000

$48,000 Liquid Capital Required: $125,000 – $250,000

$125,000 – $250,000 Net Worth Required: $250,000 – $500,000

$250,000 – $500,000 Veteran Incentives: 20% off franchise fee