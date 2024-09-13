Most Problems Fall Into 1 of 3 Layers — Here’s How to Approach Each One

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As business owners and leaders, we often encounter a variety of problems in our organizations, but not all problems are created equal.

I’ve found that most issues fall into one of three layers, each requiring a different approach to solve. Below, I’ll break down the three layers so you can tailor your business’s solutions to the right problem type.

Layer 1: Simple mistakes

For Layer 1 problems, a process is in place, and the person involved knows exactly what they should be doing. The issue here is that they simply made a mistake. It happens to the best of us — sometimes, we just slip up.

When a Layer 1 problem pops up, your first move should be to remind the person of the correct process. A quick, gentle nudge is often all that’s needed to get things back on track. These are the kinds of problems that can be fixed with a brief conversation or a simple reminder.

If this kind of mistake starts happening regularly, it’s time to dig a little deeper. There may be something else going on — stress, disengagement or even burnout. In these cases, it’s important to address the root cause rather than just the symptom. Consistent Layer 1 problems could signal that the employee needs support, whether that’s through better time management, more frequent breaks or addressing any personal issues that might be affecting their work.

No matter what the specifics entail, it’s best to address a Layer 1 problem quickly, ideally providing feedback within 24 hours. The sooner you address it, the easier it is to course-correct and prevent the mistake from becoming a recurring issue.

Layer 2: Lack of understanding

The second layer of problems is a bit more complex. For Layer 2 problems, a process is in place, but the person doesn’t fully understand it. This could happen for several reasons — maybe they’re new and still learning, or maybe their training wasn’t as thorough as it should have been. Either way, the root of the problem is a lack of understanding, not just a simple mistake.

The solution for a Layer 2 problem is straightforward: training. Whether that involves a refresher course or sitting down one-on-one to go over the process again, the goal is to ensure the person fully understands what’s expected of them. Training helps close the knowledge gap and equips the employee with the tools they need to succeed.

If a Layer 2 problem keeps happening, it’s a sign that your training materials — or your training methods — might need an update. Take a look at what you’re teaching compared to the outcomes you’re seeing. Are there gaps in the training? Are there certain parts of the process that employees consistently struggle with? If so, it might be time to update your training to better meet the needs of your team.

When you’re addressing a Level 2 problem, aim to share feedback within a week. This gives you enough time to reassess and retrain while keeping the issue fresh in the employee’s mind. Also, consider including others who might also benefit from the refresher. This proactive approach can help prevent similar problems from arising with other team members.

Layer 3: Lack of process

Finally, we have the third layer of problems, which occurs when there’s no process in place at all. If there’s no process, you can’t expect your team to know what to do. Layer 3 problems often happen when your business has grown or changed, and you’re facing new challenges that existing processes just don’t cover. They’re a great sign that it’s time to create or overhaul some new processes.

Layer 3 problems are the most complex because they require you to build something from scratch. The first step is to assess the situation and define what needs to be done. Once you have a clear understanding of the problem, you can begin creating a process that addresses the issue. This might involve mapping out the steps, assigning responsibilities and ensuring that the process aligns with the overall goals of the organization.

Once the process is in place, it’s also essential to train your team so they know how to execute it. You may need to hold workshops, provide ongoing support and be available to answer any questions as they arise.

If a Layer 3 problem keeps happening, it could mean that the process you created isn’t quite right for the team’s needs. In this case, you may need to tweak or update the process or create supplemental processes to cover other parts of the business.

Typically, it takes 2-4 weeks to properly assess a Layer 3 problem, define and document the solution and then train (and retrain) the relevant teams. This might seem like a long time, but it’s worth it to ensure that the process is solid and that your team is prepared to follow it long-term.

Why it matters

Understanding the three layers of problems is crucial for effective problem-solving in any organization. You don’t want your managers to overthink or waste too much time solving Layer 1 problems — these should be quick fixes. On the other hand, you don’t want them to rush through solving Layer 3 problems, as these require more careful planning and execution.

It’s also important to look for trends. For example, if you have a lot of Layer 2 problems, it might be a sign that your training methods need improvement. If you’re seeing a lot of Layer 1 problems, it could be time to review your hiring practices or provide more support to your team.

By identifying the layer of the problem, you can set the right expectations around the amount of time and effort needed to find a solution. Next time you face a challenge, ask yourself: Which layer does this problem belong to? Approaching it with this framework will save you time, effort and maybe even a few headaches along the way.