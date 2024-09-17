Most Popular Businesses, Restaurants, Museums: Yelp Rankings

September 17, 2024


Yelp is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Tuesday, marking a major milestone for the internet review pioneer. According to the company, more than 287 million reviews have been posted by Yelp users over the past two decades.

To celebrate, the company is releasing internal data on some of the most popular businesses of all time since the company debuted in 2004.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York takes the top spot, according to Yelp data. It has more than 3,500 reviews and 22,000 photos. But that doesn’t mean New York dominated the rankings. In fact, only two of the top 20 are on the East Coast.

1. Metropolitan Museum of Art – New York, NY

2. Balboa Park – San Diego, CA

3. The Getty Center – Los Angeles, CA

4. Central Park Conservancy – New York, NY

5. The Huntington – San Marino, CA

Meanwhile, when it comes to snapping the perfect shot, some spots are more crowded than the rest. These are the most photographed businesses on Yelp of all time, per the company.

1. Disneyland – Anaheim, CA

2. Bacchanal Buffet – Las Vegas, NV

3. Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen – Las Vegas, NV

4. Bestia – Los Angeles, CA

5. Universal Studios Hollywood – Universal City, CA

When it comes to food categories (pizza, sushi, burgers, and tacos) these four businesses were tops in their categories.



