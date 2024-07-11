Mom’s Facebook Side Hustle Now Averages $14,000 a Month

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Heather Freeman. Her Facebook page Coffee. Mom. Repeat. boasts 850,000 followers and brings in six figures a year. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Heather Freeman

What was your day job (or other sources of income) when you started your side hustle?

Before becoming an influencer, I was a part-time licensed insurance agent and a stay-at-home mom.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I started my “Coffee. Mom. Repeat.” Facebook page in 2013, then named “Mom’s Time Out.” I began posting affiliate links there in 2016. It wasn’t until 2018 that it went viral after I posted a ridiculous video of an 80s facial exercise. That same year, I officially changed the Facebook page name to Coffee. Mom. Repeat. after I surpassed 100,000 followers. I found the name to be more fun and relatable.

Related: This 26-Year-Old’s Side Hustle That ‘Anybody Can Do’ Grew to Earn $170,000 a Month. Here’s What Happened When I Tested It.

I started monetizing my content as an influencer because I knew I wanted more out of life for my family — from having the ability to travel to living in a better house — and I wanted more time at home with my daughter. My then-husband worked very hard to provide financially for the family, and I wanted to alleviate some of that burden for him.

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

My cousin told me how her husband made money through affiliate marketing — sharing links to online retailers and earning commission from the sales. I found it to be very interesting and picked his brain. He explained how it worked, and I decided to apply to the Amazon Associates program, as that was the only one I was aware of at the time.

I started posting on my small meme page and made $100 in my first month. From there, I started researching everything I could on Pinterest and Google. Affiliate marketing and influencing was still very new, so it was a lot of trial and error.

Related: This 27-Year-Old Started a Side Hustle on Facebook Marketplace — Now the Gig Earns Over $500,000 a Month

I have built a reputation with my followers, so they know that what I’m promoting to them is a good product. I share real-life reviews of products I love, and I post consistently.

In 2023, I started using the influencer marketing platform Mavely to create shoppable affiliate links to share with my followers. Mavely has played a huge role in my success because it’s expanded my ability to earn commissions from different online retailers that my followers love, with hundreds of brand partners to choose from.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building your side hustle, and how did you navigate them?

Online algorithms, most definitely! It’s challenging to see that one post will reach 500,000 people while another will only reach 2,500. That’s been a challenge to work through, so my followers still see what I post.

In addition to posting on Facebook, I have an email list where I will highlight a few amazing steals of the day. I also sometimes link in my Instagram stories.

Related: This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Started a ‘Zero Experience’ Side Hustle That’s Earned Over $500,000 — and She Doesn’t Work More Than 1 Hour a Day

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the side hustle earn?

In the beginning, I was consistently making $100-150 a month. It wasn’t until 2019 that it started getting into four and five figures. To date, I average $14,000 a month. My biggest month, I earned almost $30,000, and my lowest (recently) was $8,900.

What do you enjoy most about this business?

The flexibility! I can leave on vacation tomorrow if I want to, and I only have to make sure my laptop is with me so I can still work. I have been able to work in the middle of the ocean, from a resort in the Maldives and flying high in the air as I travel.

Related: This Mom Started a Side Hustle After a ‘Shocking’ Realization in the Toy Aisle. Her Product Was in Macy’s Within the Year — Seeing Nearly $350,000 in Sales.

What’s your advice for others hoping to start successful side hustles or businesses of their own?

Just start, and don’t be afraid to reassess your game plan regularly. You will have days when you succeed and others where you absolutely fail, but as long as you keep trying, you will find what works for you. Success also does not happen overnight. You need patience — and a lot of it!