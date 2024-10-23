McDonald’s Tell Employees It’s Non-Political After Trump Visit

Presidential candidate Donald Trump made a campaign stop at a suburban Philadelphia McDonald’s on Sunday, donning an apron and staffing the fry station and drive-thru. The restaurant was closed to the public for the Republican nominee’s visit.

In a message to employees obtained Monday by the Associated Press, McDonald’s clarified that its leadership team approved the visit and that the company is not political.

“Upon learning of the former president’s request, we approached it through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone,” the company said, according to AP. “McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next president. We are not red or blue — we are golden.”

McDonald’s said franchisees have also invited Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, to their restaurants, according to the AP.

Harris said she worked at McDonald’s during the summer of 1983 as a rising sophomore at Howard University. The vice president has referenced this job as part of her personal narrative, emphasizing her working-class roots and connection to everyday American workers. McDonald’s has long been a popular stop for politicians looking to connect with voters, but the company has consistently maintained that these visits are not endorsements.

Read More: AP News