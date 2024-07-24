Mark Zuckerberg Says He Was an ‘Awkward’ Leader at Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg may be the founder of one of the biggest tech companies in the world — with a bank account to match — but that doesn’t mean being a public figure has been easy for him.

On the Meta-owned platform, Threads, Zuckerberg replied to a post that called out his age (19) when he founded Facebook in 2004. The now-billionaire said that, at the time, he was “awkward” when learning the ropes.

“I was 19 and didn’t know anything about running a company, communicating publicly,” he wrote.

“Being awkward and getting negative feedback on how I came across definitely made me more careful and scripted,” Zuckerberg added. “Still not my best thing, but getting a bit more comfortable just being me as I get older.”

Zuckerberg’s followers applauded his honesty on the social platform in response.

“It feels like we’re growing up together,” one user said. “It’s both heartwarming and inspiring in a way.”

“You’re doing a great job,” another penned. “Every CEO can learn something from your experience in publicity.”

In 2018, Zuckerberg told Freakonomics Radio that he never intended to build a company and that he “was just trying to help connect people at colleges and a few schools.”

Meta’s CEO has made waves over the years with his changing public persona as he ages, which now includes a passion for MMA fighting, watersports, and being a father of three daughters.

Zuckerberg’s net worth as of Wednesday morning was an estimated $174 billion.