Mark Zuckerberg Reveals the Future Meta AI, Tech Industry

AI may soon become a part of our everyday lives, but in a new interview with the YouTuber Kallaway, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggested we may be thinking about the technology all wrong.

Zuckerberg spoke about most major companies and their desire to build one main AI, using Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s Chat GPT as examples. But for Meta, the strategy isn’t to develop one central AI — the company wants to create multiple programs.

“Our overall view is that this isn’t the type of thing that there should just be one of, people want to interact with lots of different people and businesses and there need to be a lot of different AIs that get created to reflect people’s different interests,” he explained.

Meta is focusing on building the underlying technology (called Llama) for businesses and creators so that these entities can create their own AIs to reflect the needs of their businesses and communities, Zuck explained.

He also pointed out that the idea of working towards an almost “all-knowing” AI is offputting to him, and while he’s heard from other tech leaders who like this approach, he doesn’t agree.

“I don’t think AI technology is a thing that should be hoarded,” he said. “I find it a pretty big turnoff when people in the tech industry kind of talk about building this one true AI. It’s almost as if they think they’re creating God or something, and that’s just not what we’re doing. I don’t think that’s how this plays out.”

Meta is currently testing a beta version of its Creator AI, which allows creators, like Kallaway, to test the software and see what a streamlined AI built for their specific audiences would be like.

Llama 3 was released in April 2024.