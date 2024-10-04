Mark Zuckerberg Is Now Second Richest Person in the World

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now worth around $206 billion, which puts him in the No. 2 spot on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook in 2004, has a 13% stake in Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and the newer X competitor, Threads. The company has invested heavily in artificial intelligence in recent years.

Zuckerberg saw his net worth increase by $78 billion in 2024. Per Barrons, Meta shares have been up around 65% this year (through Thursday’s close).

“Across Facebook and Instagram, advances in AI continue to improve the quality of recommendations and drive engagement,” Zuckerberg said in August. In July, Zuckerberg published a letter on Facebook pushing for open-source AI.

Zuckerberg jumped slightly ahead of the current No. 3, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($205 billion).

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg is about $50 billion behind the world’s richest person, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, whose net worth is currently $256 billion, per Bloomberg.

