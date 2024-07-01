Mark Cuban Offers Rare Praise to Elon Musk: ‘Outstanding’

The rivalry between billionaires Mark Cuban and Elon Musk may have taken a friendly turn following the 2024 Presidential Debate.

After President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump debated last week, Cuban told his X followers that he used two rival AI models (xAI’s Grok and OpenAI’s ChatGPT) to summarize the results of the debate and tell him which candidate he should hire for a professional position.

According to Cuban, Musk’s Grok blew ChatGPT out of the water after using the bot in “fun mode.”

Related: Mark Cuban Shares His Morning Routine

“BTW , @elonmusk, this shit is outstanding lol,” Cuban said candidly.

I asked @grok the same thing. After reading the debate transcript, who would you hire for a professional position I did this in “Fun Mode” . Regular mode to come. BTW , @elonmusk, this shit is outstanding lol After reviewing the transcript of the debate between… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 30, 2024

Grok’s opinion was that both candidates possessed a “lack of maturity, professionalism and seriousness” that would “disqualify them from being hired for most professional positions” and thus did not choose to endorse either.

ChatGPT also ultimately came to the same conclusion that neither candidate should be hired but did so in a less punchy, more matter-of-fact tone while highlighting summary points from the debate on each side.

As of Monday afternoon, Musk had not publicly responded to Cuban’s endorsement.

The two have often duked it out on social media over clashing opinions on various issues, including Cuban’s harsh criticism of Musk’s changes upon taking over X, formerly Twitter.

Related: Dell Is Teaming Up With Elon Musk to Build an AI Supercomputer

“The legacy blue checkmark meant that someone took the time to decide that the user might be able to contribute something more,” Cuban argued after Musk changed the platform’s verified policy. “I found that valuable. It saved me time, and because Twitter did a decent job of it, it opened my eyes to new people that I didn’t know about.”

Last May, Musk told Cuban via X that “suggestions for improvement” were welcome. Cuban then typed up a seven-point plan for the platform — but Musk has yet to respond.

As of Monday afternoon, Cuban is worth an estimated $7.49 billion. Musk is worth an estimated $329 million.