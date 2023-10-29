Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you have to learn to be self-sufficient. According to TSheets, 26% of entrepreneurs end up turning to the Internet for business advice to figure things out for themselves. That also means they’re usually independently managing their personal and work content, oftentimes consolidated on just a few devices.

If you’re in need of some extra help managing your content across your iOS devices, there’s now an app for that — AnyTrans One-Stop Content Manager for iOS. And right now, a lifetime subscription to this handy service is just $19.97 (reg. $79), and no coupon code is needed through October, just in time to help you save money ahead of the holiday season.

With AnyTrans One-Stop Content Manager for iOS, you have your very own iOS content manager that can help you transfer, manage, and back up your data quickly and easily. It makes working within your Apple ecosystem a breeze, offering a way to consolidate access to your content in one spot across your iPhone, iPad, iTunes, iCloud, and more.

Imagine having all of your photos, files, iMessages, books, Safari history, voice memos, and more easily accessible across all of your devices. That’s why AnyTrans One-Stop Content Manager for iOS offers a straightforward one-click transfer, which is especially significant when you get a new iPhone. It also provides a convenient backup, quickly saving everything in various formats, including for printing purposes as needed.

Get organized ahead of the holidays with a lifetime subscription to AnyTrans One-Stop Content Manager for iOS for just $19.97 (reg. $79), now through October 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.