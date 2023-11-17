November 17, 2023


Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is turning lemons into lemonade by launching her own divorce company, Splitwell.

Hochstein, whose prolonged and public divorce from plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein has played out on the hit Bravo show, posted a photo of the new company to her Instagram stories accompanied by the caption, “Turning my pain into purpose.”

The star also added “founder of Splitwell.com” to her bio on the social media platform.

The company’s website doesn’t make it clear what it will do, but it has the tagline “breaking up without breaking the bank,” and notes it will be “powered by AI” and offers the opportunity to sign up for a waitlist. Entrepreneur signed up for the waitlist but did not receive any further information.

Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein attend as Universal Pictures Presents The Miami Special Screening Of Ambulance on April 05, 2022 (Getty Images)

Hochstein’s launch comes amid a public split from her estranged husband, Lenny, who initially filed for divorce in May 2022. Most recently, a Miami judge told Lenny that he could not rescind his original settlement proposal and that it was a “binding contract.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hochstein’s current net worth is an estimated $90 million.



