November 22, 2023


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and business professionals sometimes find the holiday shopping season sneaks up on them. If you find yourself in this camp, you might want to hop on early Black Friday deals so that you don’t miss out on treating those who are important to you.

Through November 27 only, you can get a Dollar Flight Club Premium lifetime subscription for $29.97 (reg. $690) or a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ lifetime subscription for just $49.97 (reg. $1,690).

Dollar Flight Club is a flight deal alert service that lets users know when affordable rates are available for airports of their choice and destinations around the world. The service hones in on unusually cheap fares, mistake postings, and more advantageous opportunities to make traveling on a budget easier.

Users can tailor alerts to up to four different departure airports and secure discounted trips for seats throughout a given cabin. In addition to lifetime access to the service, each of the available subscriptions features added perks, including discounts of up to 50 percent on products and experiences on your adventures.

The most significant difference between Premium and Premium Plus+ is that Premium Plus+ alerts you to first-class and business-class deals in addition to economy seats.

Over one million people use this service around the world, which makes the odds that the person you gift it to will love it even better. It’s also rated 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot.

This special Black Friday deal features these exclusive prices through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

Prices subject to change.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

3 Ways Gratitude Can Help Set You Up for Business Success

November 22, 2023

Tactical Solutions to 5 Frequent Business Obstacles

November 22, 2023

You may have missed

The first Bitcoin-based token in the top 100 has surged 420% in a month – Cryptosaurus

The first Bitcoin-based token in the top 100 has surged 420% in a month – Cryptosaurus

November 22, 2023
This could be the next meme coin to skyrocket 10x

This could be the next meme coin to skyrocket 10x

November 22, 2023
The ‘90s was a watershed era for gear, and set the template for the future of the electric guitar – these are the retro designs, digital innovations and misfit toys that defined a decade and beyond

The ‘90s was a watershed era for gear, and set the template for the future of the electric guitar – these are the retro designs, digital innovations and misfit toys that defined a decade and beyond

November 22, 2023
Nvidia, Microsoft, Deere, Autodesk, HP Inc., APA Corp., and more stock market movers

Nvidia, Microsoft, Deere, Autodesk, HP Inc., APA Corp., and more stock market movers

November 22, 2023
How Formula One accidentally helped Las Vegas workers get 'the best contract ever'

How Formula One accidentally helped Las Vegas workers get ‘the best contract ever’

November 22, 2023
Genesis files $689 million lawsuit against Gemini to recover 'preferential transfers'

Genesis files $689 million lawsuit against Gemini to recover ‘preferential transfers’

November 22, 2023