Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and business professionals sometimes find the holiday shopping season sneaks up on them. If you find yourself in this camp, you might want to hop on early Black Friday deals so that you don’t miss out on treating those who are important to you.

Through November 27 only, you can get a Dollar Flight Club Premium lifetime subscription for $29.97 (reg. $690) or a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ lifetime subscription for just $49.97 (reg. $1,690).

Dollar Flight Club is a flight deal alert service that lets users know when affordable rates are available for airports of their choice and destinations around the world. The service hones in on unusually cheap fares, mistake postings, and more advantageous opportunities to make traveling on a budget easier.

Users can tailor alerts to up to four different departure airports and secure discounted trips for seats throughout a given cabin. In addition to lifetime access to the service, each of the available subscriptions features added perks, including discounts of up to 50 percent on products and experiences on your adventures.

The most significant difference between Premium and Premium Plus+ is that Premium Plus+ alerts you to first-class and business-class deals in addition to economy seats.

Over one million people use this service around the world, which makes the odds that the person you gift it to will love it even better. It’s also rated 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot.

This special Black Friday deal features these exclusive prices through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

Prices subject to change.