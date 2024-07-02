Learn New Languages with Babbel — Now Just $140 for Life

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Right now, you can learn a new language with the world’s top-grossing language learning software, Babbel Language Learning — just $139.97 from July 2 through July 5 (more than $450 off).

The world is massive and full of potential customers for entrepreneurs. But we don’t all speak the same language. Learning a new language is one of the best skills you can develop in business, but who has the time to invest in picking up an entirely new language?

Babbel Language Learning says you only need 30 days of 10- 15-minute lessons to become conversational in a new language, which is part of the reason why it has become the world success that it is.

Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and focuses on practical vocabulary that you’ll actually use. Through those bite-sized lessons that fit conveniently into your day, personalized review sessions, and a special emphasis on honing your strengths and ironing out your weaknesses, Babbel helps you become conversational in 14 new languages. Whether you want to learn Spanish, French, Indonesian, or something else (or all of them!), Babbel can help.

Babbel has earned a sterling 4.5/5 stars on the App Store and 4.6/5 stars on the Google Play Store. PC Mag has commended the platform for delivering “high-quality, self-paced courses in 14 languages.” Find out why when you take advantage of this limited-time offer.

Learn a new language this summer and beyond.

From July 2 through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 5, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for just $139.97 (reg. $599).

StackSocial prices subject to change.