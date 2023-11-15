Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are various benefits to offering an inclusive workplace, and one of the crucial ways to do that is to ensure you can communicate with all employees and customers. So, if you don’t have a way of communicating with the deaf or hard of hearing, it’s time to learn American Sign Language (ASL). Plus, according to Forbes, an inclusive workplace comes with the added benefit of greater innovation and creativity.

During our ramp up to Black Friday, you can get The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle for one of the best prices you’ll see anywhere — just $15.97 (reg. $104) through November 16.

This bundle includes 13 courses from Intellezy Learning (4.4/5-star instructor rating) and Able Lingo (4.8/5-star rating), one of the top-rated ASL teachers on the web. Even if you don’t know the first thing about ASL, this bundle will start you with the absolute basics.

You’ll learn the basic ASL alphabet, colors, and animals and understand how to use ASL in essential day-to-day situations. As you progress, you’ll learn how to use ASL in the workplace and advance to more intermediate forms of conversation, covering adjectives and verbs, fingerspelling, and more.

Eventually, you’ll work on questions and answers and be able to sign complete sentences, setting yourself up to have entire conversations in ASL. Across 39 hours of training, you’ll go from an absolute novice to more than capable of holding your own in ASL, giving your workplace an extra dosage of inclusivity.

If you’ve ever been interested in learning ASL, now is the time to take the plunge and start learning on your own timetable.

