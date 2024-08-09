Learn a New Language, or Several, with Babbel’s Lifetime Subscription

August 9, 2024


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The ability to communicate well is an asset not everyone has. To be able to communicate effectively across languages is considered a beneficial skill for a variety of reasons. But, really, not many of us have the time to learn a new language between the demands of work and personal obligations.

Babbel is a language-learning app made to help even the busiest individuals learn a new language quickly. A lifetime subscription to this top-rated learning platform is currently on sale for just $139.97 (reg. $599) through August 11 only. That means you have access to all 14 languages for life without any monthly subscription fees to add into the financial equation.

The courses are designed to fit seamlessly into the busy schedules of business professionals. With lessons lasting just 10 to 15 minutes, you can easily integrate language learning into your daily routine, whether during your morning commute, lunch break, or winding down at the end of the day. These short, focused sessions are crafted to help you make steady progress without overwhelming your schedule.

Whether you’re looking to communicate better with loved ones, connect more effectively with international colleagues, or converse with locals while traveling, Babbel provides the tools and resources you need to succeed. From Spanish and French to Danish and Russian, you have the freedom to learn at your own pace.

Babbel teaches you using real-world topics you’d encounter in an everyday situation, including dining, business, and shopping. It also offers personalized review lessons and speech recognition technology to ensure you’re pronouncing things correctly.

With a 4.5/5 star rating on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store, you can unlock new possibilities and achieve your language-learning goals more easily with this platform named one of Fast Company‘s “most innovative companies in education.”

Don’t miss the chance to score a lifetime subscription to Babbel language learning while it’s on sale for just $139.97 (reg. $599) through August 11.

StackSocial prices subject to change.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Starting a Business? Before You Seek VC Money, Here’s Why Bootstrapping May Be the Better Choice.

August 9, 2024

JPMorgan Chase Raises Recession Odds in US in 2024

August 8, 2024

You may have missed

Learn a New Language, or Several, with Babbel’s Lifetime Subscription

August 9, 2024

Starting a Business? Before You Seek VC Money, Here’s Why Bootstrapping May Be the Better Choice.

August 9, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

Why this $6.5-billion money manager is buying Element Fleet and Brookfield Renewables – The Globe and Mail

August 9, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

Invested in the story: the Alipay “Little Purse” helps you save money with fictional script – Dao Insights

August 9, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

You could get thousands of free cash this summer courtesy of the US government to update your home — here's how – The Cool Down

August 9, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

How to find a financial adviser that aligns with your goals, money management style – Yahoo Canada Finance

August 9, 2024