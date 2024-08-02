Learn a New Language and Access Global Opportunities with a Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription for $190

August 2, 2024


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Mastering new languages can be a game-changer for business leaders looking to expand their horizons and tap into global markets. With a Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription, you gain access to immersive lessons in up to 25 languages for just $189.99 (reg. $399).

Trusted by prestigious names like NASA and Calvin Klein, Rosetta Stone has been a leading source of language learning for decades.

Its immersive training method is designed to mirror the natural language learning process. Just as you learned your native language as a child, you’ll start by matching words with images and gradually move on to more complex interactive lessons. This approach helps solidify your understanding of vocabulary and grammar in a contextual, meaningful way.

One of Rosetta Stone’s standout features is its proprietary speech-recognition technology. This advanced system analyzes the words you say and provides instant feedback to help you improve your accent and pronunciation. Refining your speaking skills in real time will give you a more authentic and confident command of your new language.

Rosetta Stone’s progressive learning structure ensures that you build your skills systematically. You’ll begin with basic conversational topics like shopping, ordering food, and taking a taxi.

As you progress, you’ll move on to more intermediate skills, such as sharing opinions and current events. This structured approach allows you to gain practical language abilities that are relevant to everyday situations and business interactions.

With expert-taught, immersive lessons, cutting-edge speech recognition technology, and a progressive learning structure, Rosetta Stone provides a comprehensive and effective language learning experience for anyone looking to learn for any reason.

Rosetta Stone has been a PC Magazine Editors’ Choice award winner for best language-learning software for five years in a row. See how this lifetime access to 25 languages can help you broaden your business interests.

Get a lifetime subscription to all 25 Rosetta Stone languages for just $189.99 (reg. $399).

StackSocial prices subject to change.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How holiCHIC’s Cultural Fusion Breaks Barriers in Fashion

August 2, 2024

‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Hayley Paige: Noncompete Devastating

August 1, 2024

You may have missed

Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

States consider new science-backed solution to save time and money on concrete infrastructure repair – Tech Xplore

August 2, 2024

How holiCHIC’s Cultural Fusion Breaks Barriers in Fashion

August 2, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

Raisin Savings Review 2024 (Previously SaveBetter): High-Yield Accounts, But Are They Safe and Reliable? – Business Insider

August 2, 2024

Learn a New Language and Access Global Opportunities with a Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription for $190

August 2, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

NCAA student athletes can earn money; a wealth management firm wants to help educate them on finances – Fox Business

August 2, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

More time equals more money: Whether on your own or through employer, save for retirement now – Chattanooga Times Free Press

August 2, 2024