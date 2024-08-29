Launching a New Tech Product? Take These Steps to Ensure It Succeeds.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every year, thousands of new tech products are vying for consumers’ and businesses’ attention. Only 5% of them manage to launch successfully and attract loyal, long-term clients with a chance of becoming household brand names.

Having an effective launch strategy, including a minimum viable product, can make the difference between a product not finding its market and a showstopping launch.

Understanding the importance of an MVP

A minimum viable product (MVP) is a simple version of a new product that allows a team of creators to assess its viability with potential customers. MVPs can validate product ideas with minimal risks and resources. They can generally be launched faster than full products and may save the development team valuable time and money.

Think of Amazon, for example. Founder Jeff Bezos started by selling books from a garage before growing the company to sell most types of products consumers want and launch a leading eBook reader.

MVPs cut down on the time it takes to bring a product to market and allow developers to integrate early user feedback and test their assumptions about the target audience. As a result, the full-scale product is far more refined when it is launched. The messaging app Slack used this approach to test viability before releasing the full version.

The key to launching a successful MVP is to identify one specific audience pain point that the product can solve and focus on offering the best possible solution to address that issue. Later, the full product can have a wider focus and address additional pain points.

Developing a go-to-market strategy

Once your team has analyzed the performance of the MVP, you need to develop a go-to-market strategy for the full version of your product.

The three critical components of that strategy are identifying your target market, crafting a unique value proposition (UVP) and developing a launch timeline. Market research can help you narrow down the most promising audience segments and define your ideal customer profile. If your team is developing a SaaS product, for example, small and medium-sized businesses looking for affordable, scalable solutions might be a good fit.

Your unique value proposition needs to be clear and compelling and differentiate your product from competitors. The strongest UVPs focus on addressing specific customer pain points.

Your launch timeline needs to include development, product testing, marketing and sales efforts. Be realistic when setting deadlines, and ensure that every department is aligned and ready for the launch. It’s generally better to plan more time from the start than to delay the launch later.

Building pre-launch buzz

Remember Game of Thrones? Weeks, if not months before every new season launched, the production company began to build buzz around that season. By the time the first episode was ready to stream, millions of viewers were ready.

When you’re building a pre-launch buzz for your product, you’re replicating this approach. Content marketing is highly effective at educating and exciting your target audience. Consider blog posts, case studies from your MVP, videos and other types of content that talk about the challenges your product will address.

Reach out to early adopters, influencers and industry experts to help spread the word about your product. Offer exclusive previews, beta version access or discounts to incentivize early engagement and feedback.

Your social media channels are ideal for creating buzz by sharing teasers and countdowns to launch. As you’re building pre-launch buzz, you should also start building an email list to keep potential customers informed.

Launching the product

As you’re getting closer to your launch date, make sure all relevant teams and contributors are ready for a smooth and coordinated launch. If you’re launching a physical product, availability is critical. Marketing and sales efforts also need to be synchronized to allow them to amplify each other.

Set up systems to capture and analyze customer feedback during and after the launch, and prepare to make fast adjustments to rectify issues or address customer concerns.

Notify and engage with industry publications and journalists to secure public relations and media coverage. A compelling press release with testimonials from beta users can effectively start this process.

Post-launch strategies

Define the key performance indicators (KPIs) such as sales, user acquisition, engagement and customer satisfaction ahead of your launch date, so you can measure and analyze them. Most digital marketing channels give you access to these metrics through a dashboard.

Understanding your product’s performance through KPIs and user feedback helps you refine and enhance your product. Don’t hesitate to release updates that introduce new features and address user needs.

Think about how your product can reach a broader audience. Entering into strategic partnerships, utilizing additional marketing channels and expanding your sales efforts can all open up new markets for your product.

Long-term product management

With the initial launch completed, you need to start thinking about maintaining and strengthening customer relationships. Excellent customer service and ongoing engagement are cornerstones of successful relationship building. Use CRM tools to support customer interactions, and remember to personalize communications. You could also consider creating a loyalty program that offers exclusive perks.

Leading tech entrepreneurs continue to innovate and improve their products consistently. In 2023 alone, Google launched or updated 23 products, demonstrating its culture of continuous improvement.

Enabling structured feedback through quarterly customer feedback sessions or surveys ensures that user feedback is always taken into account and integrated into product development.

Follow these strategies to launch your tech product successfully from MVP to market with confidence. The most successful product launches are planned beyond the initial release. Create a sustainable product lifecycle that continues to deliver value to your customers. Remain open to adaptations and iterations, listen to your audience, and keep innovating to ensure your product remains relevant and competitive in the tech industry.