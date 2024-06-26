Keep Your Data Safe With This $60 Hard Drive

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Modern companies cannot mess around with risking their data and work. The easiest and most relied-upon way to protect your and your team’s work is to make sure that everyone has a backup device that they can count on. This means prioritizing an option that can support speedy transfers while also being lightweight and easy to use for travel.

For a limited time only, you can get this 1TB Slim Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive on sale for only $59.99 (reg. $109). With its sleek and minimal design and sizable storage capacity, this hard drive is an excellent solution for business travelers and everyday professionals.

Conveniently, the portable hard drive is designed to be compatible with most major operating systems, including MacOS, Windows, and Linux. It also comes with a storage bag and fast-working micro-B to USB-A cable, so it’s ready to take on the road and work with.

The fast transfer speeds this slim, portable hard drive provides can help a wide range of professionals out in a variety of scenarios. Whether you’re backing a day’s worth of videos after a content creation campaign or running a zip drive over to a colleague’s, it can be done quickly with 120Mbps read speed and 104Mbps write speeds.

Entrepreneurs who want to set their teams up for success while being as safe as possible with their work and time will love this hard drive solution.

Don’t waste any more time.

Pick up this 1TB Slim Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive while it’s on sale for only $59.99 (reg. $109).

StackSocial prices subject to change.