Join the #1 Senior Care Franchise in the Booming Home Care Industry

August 5, 2024


3 Benefits of owning a Home Helpers Home Care franchise:

  1. Access to a rapidly growing market with an aging population.
  2. Comprehensive training and ongoing support from Home Helpers University.
  3. Opportunity to contribute positively to the community by providing essential services.

Home Helpers Home Care is a leading franchise specializing in non-medical and skilled home care services tailored for seniors, new moms, disabled individuals, or those recovering from surgery. The franchise aims to be an extended family to those in need, providing holistic home care and has been consistently recognized in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 rankings. Click Here to connect me with Home Helpers Home Care.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $113,350 – $161,600
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $49,900
  • Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
  • Net Worth Required: $250,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 20% off franchise fee



